European Parliament: Conference in Brussels marking 30 years since Convention on the Rights of the Child. “To live, to thrive, to dream”

(Brussels) The European Parliament will organise a high-level conference marking the 30th anniversary of the Convention on the Rights of the Child to assess the progress made “over the past three decades and reflect on the challenges that new generations face”, particularly in Europe. The event in Brussels on 20 November will be attended by Belgium’s Queen Mathilde. David Sassoli, President of the European Parliament, will open the session that will feature two panel discussions. The first panel will focus on the children’s right “to live and thrive”, the second panel on the right to “dream”. Panellists include institutional representatives, but also young men and women who dedicate their lives to the protection of their rights such as Raina, 16, or Sioda, 15, who is a member of the Children’s Council; or Mary, 14, from Uganda; and Ethiopian Bereket, 16, from SOS Children Villages Young Leader. The concluding remarks are entrusted to Ewa Kopacz, vice-president and EP coordinator on Children’s rights. At 17:30, the European Parliament’s building will be lit up in blue as a sign of participation in the UNICEF campaign “Light the World in Blue” to mark this special anniversary.