EU: von der Leyen Commission likely to be delayed. MEPs to discuss Turkey, Syrian refugees and fight against fake news

(Brussels) There is still a deadlock in the EU institutions over the start of the new Commission headed by Ursula von der Leyen. The European Parliament has to examine the candidates from France, Romania and Hungary. And a UK Commissioner has to be nominated, following the Brexit extension granted to the UK (31 January). The date proposed for the new Commission to take office is 1 December. But this date may be further postponed to early 2020. This issue will be discussed again during the plenary session on 13-14 November next week. In preparation for the UN Climate Change Conference scheduled for December, this week’s agenda include a vote tomorrow, 6 November, by the European Parliament’s Committee on Environment and Public Health on the draft objectives for the next global actions to fight climate change. On the same day, the members of the Development and the Civil Liberties Committees will meet to discuss the situation of Syrian refugees in Turkey and the management of the EU €6 billion fund for refugees. Taking part in the debate will be the UN refugee representatives, the European Commission, and the European External Action Service. In a public hearing organised by the Civil Liberties Committee tomorrow, MEPs will discuss media freedom, the protection of investigative journalists, and how to counter hate speech and fake news. And today, EP President David Sassoli will end his visit to North Macedonia.