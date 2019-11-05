EU: over 3 billion for Erasmus+. Commission issues call for proposals for 2020. Guide published in all languages

(Brussels) Today the European Commission has published its 2020 call for proposals for the Erasmus+ programme. 2020 is the last year of the current European Union programme for mobility and cooperation in education, training, youth and sport. “The expected budget of over €3 billion, an increase of 12% compared to 2019 – a statement reads -, will provide even more opportunities for young Europeans to study, train or gain professional experience abroad”. As part of the 2020 call for proposals, the Commission will launch a second pilot project on European Universities. Moreover, the EU “aims to create 35,000 opportunities for African students and staff to participate in the programme as part of the Africa-Europe Alliance for Sustainable Investment and Jobs”. Tibor Navracsics, Commissioner for Education, Culture and Youth, said: “I am very pleased that in 2020 the European Union is set to invest more than €3 billion in Erasmus+. It will allow us to open up more opportunities for young Europeans to study or train abroad, enabling them to learn and develop a European identity”. Any public or private body active in the fields of education, training, youth and sport may apply for funding under today’s call for proposals. In addition, groups of young people who are active in youth work, but not formally established as youth organisations, may apply. The Commission has also published the Erasmus+ Programme Guide in all official EU languages.