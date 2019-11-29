Approfondimenti
EU Parliament: Brussels, European University Institute holds conference on EP 40th anniversary

To mark forty years since the first European Parliament election, the European University Institute in Fiesole, in cooperation with the Historical Archives of the EU (ASUE), is holding a conference on “History of the European Parliament: research projects, sources and historical memory 1979-2019” at the House of European History in Brussels today. The programme features three round tables after the welcome address by the organisers: the first one on “State of Research and Projects about the History of the EP” (panellists: Umberto Tulli, University of Trento; MEP Antonio Caiola; and Donatella Viola, University of Calabria); the second one on “Sources and archives for the history of the Parliament” (speakers: Christian Salm, Research Service of the European Parliament; Ludovic Delepine, Historical Archives of the European Parliament; Agnès Brouet, Historical Archives of the European Union; and Alfredo De Feo, European University Institute). Work will continue in the afternoon with an exchange of views on “Historical Memories of the EP: Personal Views by Key Actors” (with Dietmar Nickel, Former Director General of the European Parliament; Former President Enrique Barón; two former MEPs, Antoinette Spaak and Alain Lamassoure; and Pier Virgilio Dastoli from the European Movement Italy).

