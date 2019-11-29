England and Wales: Bishops’ plenary on abuses, finance, Bible. Rededication of England in March 2020

A report on the framework that the Church has developed to prevent abuse, a financial assessment, and the outcome of “The God who Speaks” initiative, a joint project by the Catholic Church and the “Bible Society” which was launched last September to rediscover the Scriptures during 2020. These are some of the topics that the Bishops of England and Wales discussed during their plenary assembly that ended at the Hinsley Hall Diocesan Pastoral Centre in Leeds yesterday. Discussion also touched on the rededication of England as the Dowry of Mary, which will take place at the Shrine of Our Lady of Walsingham next March. It is a devotion that dates back to the eleventh century and that the Bishops have decided to renew. “The plenary also discussed the ‘Care in Time’, project that will be launched next week by Caritas Social Action Network, an agency responsible for several Catholic social projects”, said a spokesperson for the Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales. It provides “new guidance for parishes on outreach to socially isolated older people” and an assessment of the resources that are currently being used in this area. According to recent statistics, the isolation of the elderly has increased over the past few years, also due to an increase in the average life expectancy”.