EU Parliament: “Climate and environmental emergency, action now!”. Plenary approves resolution ahead of COP25

(Strasbourg) A “climate and environmental emergency in Europe and globally” was declared by the European Parliament at the end of the plenary session in Strasbourg. A resolution was adopted (with 429 votes for, 225 votes against and 19 abstentions) ahead of the COP25, the United Nations Conference on Climate Change that will be held in Madrid from 2 to 13 December. The Parliament urges the Commission to “ensure that all relevant legislative and budgetary proposals are fully aligned with the objective of limiting global warming to under 1.5 °C”. In a separate resolution, Parliament “urges the EU to submit its strategy to reach climate neutrality as soon as possible, and by 2050 at the latest, to the UN Convention on Climate Change”. MEPs also call on the new European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to “include a 55% reduction target of greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 in the European Green Deal”. Pascal Canfin, French MEP and Chair of the Committee on the Environment, said: “The European Parliament has just adopted an ambitious position in view of the upcoming COP 25 in Madrid. Given the climate and environmental emergency, it is essential to reduce our greenhouse gas emissions by 55% in 2030. It also sends a clear and timely message to the Commission a few weeks before the publication of the Communication on the Green Deal”.