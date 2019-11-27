Pope Francis: audience, “may wounds of exploitation, especially of women and children, heal in Thailand”

“Thailand is an ancient kingdom that has modernised a lot. As I met with the king, the prime minister and other authorities, I paid tribute to the rich spiritual and cultural tradition of the Thai people, a people with a beautiful smile. I encouraged the efforts for harmony between the various components of the nation, as well as economic development to the benefit of all, and the healing of the wounds of exploitation, especially of women and children”. Pope Francis said this during his general audience catechesis in St Peter’s Square this morning. In his speech in Italian, the Pontiff focused his remarks on his apostolic visit to Thailand and Japan, which ended last night. The reading was from the Gospel according to Matthew (chapter 28, verses 16 to 20). “Since the Buddhist religion is an integral part of the history and life of this people – he added -, I paid a visit to the Supreme Buddhist Patriarch, continuing on the path of mutual esteem initiated by my predecessors, to foster compassion and fraternity in the world”. Pope Francis called “very significant” the ecumenical and interreligious dialogue that took place at the main University of the country. “The witness of the Church in Thailand also takes the form of acts of service and care for the sick and the least”, the Pope said, recalling his visit to the St. Louis Hospital, which was an opportunity to “encourage healthcare workers and meet with some patients”. “I then had special meetings with priests and consecrated persons, the bishops, and with my Jesuit brothers. In Bangkok, I celebrated a Mass with the People of God at the national stadium, and then with young people in the cathedral. There, we experienced that in the new family formed by Jesus Christ, there are also the faces and voices of the Thai people”.