Pope in Japan: at Sophia University, “walking with the poor and the outcast”

(Foto Vatican Media/SIR)

“Walking with the poor and the outcast of our world”. This is the final mission entrusted by Pope Francis in his last speech at Sophia University before leaving Japan. “The University, focused on its mission, should always be open to creating an ‘archipelago’ capable of connecting realities that might be considered culturally and socially separate”, Pope Francis said: “The marginalized would be creatively incorporated into the life and curriculum of the university, in an effort to bring about an educational approach aimed at reducing distances and disconnects”. “Quality university education should not be the privilege of a few, but constantly informed by the effort to serve justice and the common good”, the Pope argued: “A service to be carried out by each one in the sector in which he or she is called to work. This is a concern that regards everyone. Peter’s advice to Paul remains true today: that we not forget the poor”.