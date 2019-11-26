Pope in Japan: at Sophia University, “my stay has been short but intense”

(Foto Vatican Media/SIR)

“My stay in this country has been short but intense. I thank God and all the people of Japan for the opportunity to visit this country, which strongly marked the life of St Francis Xavier and in which so many martyrs bore witness to their Christian faith”. Pope Francis wrapped up his trip to Japan in his last speech in the country, which he delivered at Tokyo’s Sophia University, the Catholic University founded by the Jesuits in 1913. “Although Christians are a minority, their presence is felt”, Pope Francis said: “Despite the efficiency and order that mark Japanese society, I have sensed a yearning, too, for something greater: a profound desire to create an ever more humane, compassionate and merciful society”. “Study and meditation are part of every culture, and your Japanese culture, in this regard, is rightly proud of its ancient and rich heritage”, Pope Francis said, paying tribute to Japan, which, according to him, has been able to “integrate the thinking and the religions of Asia as a whole, and to create a culture with a well-defined identity” thanks to the “capacity of Japanese culture to absorb and pass on knowledge”. “Study, meditation and research centres continue to play an important role in today’s culture”, Pope Francis said: “It is necessary that they preserve their independence and freedom, as a guarantee for a better future”.