Human trafficking: faith communities to hold seminar at EU Parliament. Fighting the phenomenon and restoring dignity and freedom to victims

(Brussels) Faith communities express their “determination and commitment to work together in spiritual and practical action to eradicate trafficking in human beings, restoring dignity and freedom to the victims”. This desire will be reiterated at a meeting at the European Parliament in Brussels, organised by the Commission of the Bishops’ Conferences of the European Union (COMECE) and by Don Bosco International. Five years after the joint declaration of religious leaders against modern slavery, a statement from COMECE reads, the commitment of Catholics, Anglicans, Muslims, Hindus, Buddhists, Jews and Orthodox, signatories to the declaration, is still the same. The meeting in Brussels on 2 December will also be an occasion to share existing good practices to prevent and counter this criminal reality, which is often invisible to many. Speaking at the meeting will be MEP Pietro Bartolo (S&D group), who has served as a doctor in Lampedusa for many years. The event will be hosted by Javier Zarzalejos (EPP group).