Drugs: EMCDDA-Europol, “Europeans spend 30 billion a year on drugs”. Flourishing market for cannabis, cocaine, heroin

(Strasbourg) “Europeans are spending at least €30 billion on drugs each year”: this is according to the 2019 Report by the European Monitoring Centre for Drugs and Drug Addiction (EMCDDA) and by Europol, released today, which includes figures and analyses of the European illicit drug “market”. “The drug market is a major source of income for organised crime groups in the European Union”, the experts explain. “Around two-fifths (39%) of the total is spent on cannabis, 31% on cocaine, 25% on heroin and 5% on amphetamines and MDMA” (ecstasy). The report is the result of a joint effort by the two EU agencies. It covers the trends along the drug “supply chain” from production and trafficking to distribution and sales. It also describes the “wide-ranging impacts” of the drug market on both public health and security and shows what can be done to achieve “effective drug control policies”.