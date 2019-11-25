Pope in Japan: to young people, “let us learn to build together the society we want for tomorrow”.

“Let us learn to build together the society we want for tomorrow”. This is the first task Pope Francis entrusted to young people as he met them in St. Mary’s Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Tokyo. Having listened to the testimonies of three young people – a Catholic, a Buddhist and a migrant -, the Pope said: “As I look out at you, I can see the cultural and religious diversity of the young people living in Japan today, and something of the beauty that your generation holds for the future”. “Your friendship with one another and your presence here remind everyone that the future is not monochrome; if we are courageous, we can contemplate it in all the variety and diversity of what each individual person has to offer”, Pope Francis remarked: “How much our human family needs to learn to live together in harmony and peace, without all of us having to be the same! How much we need to grow in fraternity, in concern for others and respect for different experiences and points of view! Our meeting today is so joyful precisely because we are saying that the culture of encounter is possible. It is not a utopia, and you young people have the special sensitivity needed to carry it forward”.