Pope in Thailand: meeting with clergy, “do not give in to temptation of thinking you are few”

(Foto Vatican Media/SIR)

“It is vital for the Church today to proclaim the Gospel to all, in all places, on all occasions, without delay and without fear”. Pope Francis stressed this as he met with the Thai clergy. The Pontiff paid tribute to the “many of you who, every day, spend their lives serving Jesus in our brothers and sisters, and are able to see beauty where others only see contempt, abandonment or an object of sexual gratification”. Then an invitation to the intimacy of prayer: “An intimacy like that of those grandparents who fervently pray the Rosary. How many of us have received our faith from our grandparents! And we saw them like this, doing their chores with a rosary in their hands, sanctifying their entire day. This is contemplation in action, allowing God to permeate the little things of each day”. “Without prayer, our entire life and mission lose meaning, strength and passion”, the Pontiff warned. “One of the worst enemies to evangelisation is the lack of zeal”, he said, citing Paul VI, and “for a man or woman religious, a priest, a catechist, zeal feeds on this twofold encounter: with the face of the Lord and with the face of our brethren”. “Do not give in to the temptation of thinking that you are few in number”, he exhorted: “Rather, think that you are humble instruments in the creative hands of the Lord. He will write with your lives the most beautiful pages of the history of salvation in these lands”. At the end of the meeting, the Pope travelled to the Church of the Shrine of Blessed Nicholas Bunkerd Kitbamrung where he met with the Bishops of Thailand and of the Federation of Asian Bishops’ Conferences (FABC).