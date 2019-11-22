Pope in Thailand: Mass with young people, “you are heirs to a precious history of evangelization”

(Foto Vatican Media/SIR)

“Often, as each of you knows, in the face of problems and obstacles like the suffering of our loved ones, or our own helplessness before apparently hopeless situations, unbelief and bitterness can take over and silently seep into our dreams, making our hearts grow cold, causing us to lose our joy and to arrive late”, Pope Francis told young people during the Mass in Bangkok’s Cathedral dedicated to them, which was the last public event of his trip to Thailand. “Do you want to keep alive the fire that keeps you burning brightly amid darkness and difficulties?”, the Pope asked them first: “Do you want to be prepared to answer the Lord’s call? Do you want to be ready to do his will? How can you obtain the oil that keeps you moving forward, that impels you to seek the Lord in every situation?”. “You are heirs to a precious history of evangelization that has been handed down to you as a sacred treasure”, the Pope recalled: “This beautiful cathedral is a witness to your ancestors’ faith in Jesus Christ. Their deeply rooted faithfulness led them to do good works, to build that other, even more beautiful temple, made up of living stones, in order to bring God’s merciful love to the people of their time”.