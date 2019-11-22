Germany: Central Committee of German Catholics (ZDK) holds its assembly. Synodal journey and blessing of same-sex couples. End of mandate for Vesper

The members of the Central Committee of German Catholics (ZDK) began their two-day plenary assembly in Bonn this morning. Many items are on the agenda. Today, there will be an exchange of views on the Synodal process launched by the German Church, with a final vote on the participation of the ZDK and the appointment of the 69 lay persons who will be part of the “Synodal Assembly” together with 69 bishops. Reflection will start on four fundamental themes that will be developed over the next two years: power in the Church, priestly life, women, and sexuality. The Minister of Economic Cooperation, Gerd Müller, attended the assembly as a guest speaker this morning to discuss the moral responsibility of businesses with regard to sustainability issues. The minister invited the churches to take on the challenge, and symbolically urged all German parishes to start using “fair trade coffee”. Tomorrow’s agenda includes a debate on a draft document on the blessing of Catholic same-sex couples and the third Ecumenical Kirchentag, the event that will bring together Catholics and Evangelicals in Frankfurt in 2021. Tonight, there will be a farewell celebration for Secretary General Stefan Vesper, who leaves the ZDK after 20 years of service.