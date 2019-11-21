United Kingdom: Catholic Bishops of England and Wales to prepare a statement on 12 December election. Call to defend dignity of life, the poor and the migrant

(London) A statement on the general election that will be held on Thursday, 12 December, in the UK. “This will be the most important task for the Bishops of England and Wales, who will be holding their plenary assembly at Hinsley Hall pastoral centre in the Diocese of Leeds, from next Monday, 25 November, until Thursday, 28 November”, a spokesperson for the Bishops’ Conference told SIR news agency. “The Bishops will urge Catholics to go to the polls, although no suggestion will be made about what party to vote for. The Catholic faithful will be reminded of the importance of seeing the elections in the context of important faith principles such as the dignity of human beings, particularly those who have no voice, like migrants, and the need to address the homeless problem and the themes of life”. Items on the agenda also include a report on the structure that the Church has put in place to prevent abuse, an analysis of financial matters, and as is customary, a report by each department of the Bishops’ Conference. The Bishops will also take stock of “The God who Speaks: The Year of the Word” project, launched last September by the Catholic Church in partnership with the Bible Society to rediscover the Scriptures during 2020. Also on the agenda is the rededication of England as the “Dowry of Mary”, which will take place at the Marian Shrine of Walsingham next March. It is a devotion that dates back to the 11th century that the Bishops have decided to renew.