Pope in Thailand: meeting with authorities, you are “peaceful but not cowardly”, combat “poverty, violence and injustice”

“As a multi-ethnic and diverse nation, Thailand has long known the importance of building harmony and peaceful coexistence between its numerous ethnic groups, while showing respect and appreciation for different cultures, religious groups, thoughts and ideas”. Pope Francis paid tribute to Thailand, a land “so rich in natural beauty, and the splendid guardian of age-old spiritual and cultural traditions, like that of hospitality”, in his first address to the authorities, the civil society and the diplomatic Corps in Bangkok, delivered after the welcome address by Thailand’s Prime Minister, General Prayuth Chanocha. “The recent elections signified a return to the normal democratic process”, Pope Francis remarked, offering his good wishes to the Thai people and underlining the country’s “historic engagement” with “the broader issues and challenges facing the peoples of the entire South East Asia region and also its continuing interest in fostering political, economic and cultural cooperation in the region”. “We know – the Pope began – that the challenges facing our world today are indeed global problems, embracing the entire human family and calling for a firm commitment to international justice and solidarity between peoples”. “Our age is marked by a globalization that is all too often viewed in narrowly economic terms, tending to erase the distinguishing features that shape the beauty and soul of our peoples”, the Pontiff explained: “Yet the experience of a unity that respects and makes room for diversity serves as an inspiration and incentive for all those concerned about the kind of world we wish to leave to our children”. In this perspective, Pope Francis praised the initiative to create a “Social Ethics Commission”, in which “the traditional religions of the country” are invited to take part “so as to receive their contributions and to keep alive the spiritual memory of your people”. He then mentioned his upcoming meeting with the Supreme Buddhist Patriarch – his second public event later today – which is a “sign of the importance and urgency of promoting friendship and interreligious dialogue, also in the service of social harmony and the building of just, responsive and inclusive societies”. “I would like personally to assure you of the full commitment of Thailand’s small but vibrant Catholic community – the Pope stated – to maintain and promote the distinctive characteristics of the Thai people, as evoked in your national anthem: peaceful and loving, but not cowardly. They are likewise firmly resolved to confront all that would lead us to be insensitive to the cry of our many brothers and sisters who yearn to be freed from the yoke of poverty, violence and injustice”.