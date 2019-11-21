Pope in Thailand: Mass at Bangkok Stadium, “a missionary disciple is not a mercenary of the faith or a producer of proselytes”

(Foto Vatican Media/SIR)

“A missionary disciple is not a mercenary of the faith or a producer of proselytes, but rather a humble mendicant who feels the absence of brothers, sisters and mothers with whom to share the irrevocable gift of reconciliation that Jesus grants to all”. This is the portrait of the evangeliser drawn by Pope Francis, who summed up the history of the country – in his homily at the Mass at Bangkok Stadium – drawing attention to the work of the missionaries. “This year marks the 350th anniversary of the creation of the Apostolic Vicariate of Siam (1669-2019), a sign of the fraternal embrace brought forth in these lands”, Pope Francis recalled: “Two missionaries alone were able to sow the seed that, from that distant time, has grown and flourished in a variety of apostolic initiatives that have contributed to the life of the nation”. “This anniversary is not a celebration of nostalgia for the past, but a fire of hope to enable us, here and now, to respond with similar determination, strength and confidence”, Pope Francis exhorted: “A festive and grateful commemoration that helps us to go forth joyfully to share the new life born of the Gospel with all the members of our family whom we do not yet know”.