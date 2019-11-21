EU Parliament: confidence vote on Commission on 27 November. Sassoli, “Parliament at the service of citizens”

(Brussels) “During the last two months, the European Parliament has played its democratic role, scrutinising the performances of the proposed Commissioners closely. The hearings have been detailed, and sometimes difficult, but they provide a unique and transparent way to verify whether the Commissioners-designate are ready for the job ahead. Today we completed the final assessment and are ready to vote on the full College of Commissioners next week”. President David Sassoli said this about today’s decision by the European Parliament to vote on the new Commission led by Ursula von der Leyen on 27 November. “Over the next five years, Europe has many issues to face – from providing long-term solutions on migration and asylum to leading the world in the fight against climate change. We need a European Commission ready to act on the issues that matter to Europeans”, President Sassoli said. “As the direct link with EU citizens, the Parliament will continue to hold the Commission to account and ensure it delivers on its promises”.