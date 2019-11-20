United Kingdom: TV debate between Johnson and Corbyn. UK media take sides: thumbs down for both

(London) Yesterday’s TV debate between the outgoing conservative PM, Boris Johnson, and his labour rival, Jeremy Corbyn, has made headlines in the UK press, from the progressive newspaper “The Guardian” to conservative tabloids like “The Daily Mail” and “The Daily Express”, “The Times” and also “Metro”, the free newspaper distributed across London. The debate, which was aired on ITV in the early evening, also made headlines on all UK media websites. For The Times, the two rivals running in the 12 December general election ended “neck to neck” in their first head-to-head televised debate. Even if a snap poll by YouGov suggested that, by a margin of 51% to 49%, Johnson had won the debate. For the Daily Mail, Corbyn was “jeered” by the audience for refusing nine times, when prompted by Johnson, to spell out his position on Brexit. For the Guardian, however, the Labour leader successfully attacked the prime minister over the NHS, telling how one of his friends affected by cancer was refused treatment and died. According to the more neutral “Financial Times”, the prime minister “survived”, but his remarks were not credible to the audience. Corbyn, however, “failed to punch through”.