Conference on Future of Europe: resolution to be discussed in Parliament, objectives and topics including common values, democracy, social rights, climate

(Brussels) “Citizens participation to the conference should be organised in a way that respects representativity in order to ensure that the diversity of our societies is fully represented”; “consultations should be organised using the most efficient, innovative and appropriate platforms in order to guarantee that any citizen can have a say during the work of the Conference”. These are two excerpts from the draft resolution prepared by the EPP, S&D, Liberals, and Greens in the AFCO Committee, which will be discussed in Strasbourg on Monday and voted on in the plenary session of the European Parliament in December. The three-page document – seen by SIR news agency – includes several “having regard to” and 15 points setting out the objectives (but not the timing, although it might be two years) for the Conference on the Future of Europe, how it may be organised, and the contribution of institutions and citizens. The resolution envisages a broad and “inclusive approach”, with a basic agreement between the European Parliament, Commission and Council and the contribution of national parliaments. It also includes a list of topics which “should be discussed in the framework of the Conference: European values, fundamental rights and freedoms, the democratic and institutional aspects of the European integration, environmental challenges and climate crisis, social justice and equality, economic issues including taxation, digital transformation, security and the role of the EU in the world”.