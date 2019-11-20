Conference on Future of Europe: resolution to be discussed in Parliament, “legislative proposals and possible revision of Treaties to initiate real change”

(Brussels) Two institutional matters need to be addressed urgently at the Conference on the Future of Europe, according to the draft resolution promoted by the PPE, S&D, Renew Europe and the Greens: the lead candidate system (for the office of President of the European Commission) and transnational lists for the EP elections. All this in view of the next 2024 European elections: which is why these issues should be addressed in the first six months of the Conference, that is expected to last for at least two years. The resolution that should be voted on in the plenary session in Strasbourg in December commits the European Parliament to host the Conference in its premises and offices. “The credibility of the Conference and its political legitimacy” will depend on “its capacity to go beyond a mere listening or dialogue exercise and to initiate real change” in the European Union. For this reason, the document does not rule out that the Conference itself may put forward “legislative proposals” or even initiate a revision of the EU Treaties.