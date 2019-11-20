Conference on Future of Europe: resolution to be discussed in Parliament, “citizens should have their say”. In which EU do they want to live?

(Brussels) “Ten years after the entry into force of the Treaty of Lisbon”, it is “time for citizens to have a chance to discuss and build together the future of the European Union where they want to live”. This is according to a draft resolution on the Conference on the Future of Europe circulated by the four EP political groups which should support the Commission led by Ursula von der Leyen. The draft resolution is the result of the work carried out by the EP Committee on Constitutional Affairs (AFCO), particularly by MEPs Danuta Hübner (EPP, Poland), Domènec Ruiz Devesa (S&D, Spain), Pascal Durand (Renew Europe, France), and Daniel Freund (Greens, Germany). AFCO intends to speed up the preparations for the Conference, announced by Ms von der Leyen in her first speech in July and backed by the pro-European majority in the EU Parliament (which meanwhile has set up an ad-hoc working group chaired by David Sassoli). The Constitutional Affairs Committee will meet again at 19.30 on Monday, 25 November (the opening day of the next plenary), in Strasbourg. There will be an exchange of views on the draft resolution circulated, followed by a vote in plenary in December. The Conference, the document reads, should “go beyond an inter-institutional debate” and promote a balanced participation of MEPs, national MPs, European Commission, Council (Member States’ governments), civil society, social partners and citizens.