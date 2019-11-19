World Children’s Day: Mogherini (EU), “long way to go to ensure every child has their rights protected”. Stop violence, poverty, neglect

(Brussels) “This year we celebrate the 30th anniversary of the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child – the most widely ratified human rights treaty in history that has helped transform children’s lives around the world for the better”, said EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Federica Mogherini. “On this day, the European Union reconfirms its determination to making sure that every child has every right. Children need to be able to grow up in a safe and nurturing environment – free from violence, exploitation, harassment or neglect. Within our Union and in our external actions – whether in situations of conflict or peace – the Convention guides EU policy, legislation and financial programmes that have an impact on the rights of children”. “Despite all efforts – she went on to say –, 25 million children in the EU and 19.5% of the world’s children continue to live in poverty. Children across the globe are victims of abuse, exploitation and trafficking”. “Children suffer from mental health problems, are victims of bullying and commit suicide. We still have a long way to go to make sure that all children regardless of their place of origin, socio-economic background and migration status can fully enjoy their childhood”.