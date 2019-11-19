European Union: 2020 Budget, a fifth of funding to address climate change. Funds for Horizon and Galileo

(Brussels) 21% of the EU overall budget for 2020 “will go to measures to address climate change”. Indeed, under next year’s budget, finalised overnight with a compromise between the EU’s two budgetary authorities – the European Parliament and the Council -, the LIFE Programme for the Environment and Climate Change will receive €589.6 million (+5.6% compared to 2019). And Horizon 2020, the EU’s main resource to support research “which traditionally makes a substantial contribution to reaching climate targets”, will get €13.46 billion (+8.8% compared to 2019). Other investments will boost environmental protection in the energy and transport industries. Huge investments – €83.93 billion in commitments (+4.1% compared to 2019) – will help making our economy more competitive. Of them, “€58.65 billion (+2.5% compared to 2019) will go to narrowing economic gaps in and between Member States, boosting growth, job creation and fostering ‘convergence’ via the European Structural and Investment Funds”. The European global satellite navigation system Galileo will be supported with €1.2 billion to “expand its worldwide market uptake to reach 1.2 billion users by the end of 2020”.