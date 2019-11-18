EU Parliament: Centeno (Eurogroup) takes stock of economy. Sassoli to meet Hollerich (COMECE) and Krieger (CEC) tomorrow

(Brussels) The President of the Eurogroup, Mário Centeno, is to discuss the latest developments in the Euro Area with the European Parliament’s Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs today. Items on the agenda include the economic slowdown and the completion of the Banking Union, with a special focus on the creation of a European Deposit Insurance Scheme. Tomorrow, Tuesday 19 November, the President of the European Parliament, David Sassoli, will meet with the President of the Commission of the Bishops’ Conferences of the European Union, Card. Jean-Claude Hollerich, and with the President of the Conference of European Churches (CEC), Rev. Christian Krieger. On Wednesday, 20 November, the Parliament will be hosting a conference to mark the 30th anniversary of the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child to “discuss progress made over the past three decades and reflect on the challenges that children and youth face today”. Opening the event will be the Queen of Belgium, the President of the European Parliament Sassoli, and Spanish singer and UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador David Bisbal. The Conference of Presidents (President of the European Parliament and leaders of political groups) will be meeting on Thursday, 21 November, for an exchange of views with the European Commission’s three executive vice-presidents (Valdis Dombrovskis, Margrethe Vestager and Frans Timmermans) to decide on the outcome of the Commissioners-designate’s hearings.