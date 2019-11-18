Council of Europe: “Forum on Democratic Citizenship Education”, educating young people in shaping Europe

(Strasbourg) The first meeting of the “Ad hoc Committee on Artificial Intelligence (CAHAI)”, an intergovernmental committee set up by the Council of Europe to examine the feasibility of a legal framework for the development, design and application of artificial intelligence (AI), has begun this morning (18-20 November). The agenda includes “an exchange of views with leading experts” in the field, followed by an analysis of the national initiatives, policies and strategies undertaken so far; discussion will then focus on “the content of a feasibility study” on “a Council of Europe legal framework on AI”. Issues that might be addressed by the study include a common definition of AI, the mapping of the risks and opportunities arising from AI, and its impact on human rights and democracy. Strasbourg will also play host to the “Octopus Conference” on international cooperation in fighting cybercrime (20-22 November). Ministers and government officials, legal experts in criminal matters and representatives of the internet industry will be welcomed by Secretary General Marija Pejčinović Burić. Last but not least, tomorrow, 19 November, the European Youth Centre will be the venue for the start of the “Forum on European Democratic Citizenship Education”, Edu4Europe, a space for exchange for those involved in training young people in shaping the future of Europe.