New Zealand: Euthanasia Bill. Care Alliance (ecumenical network), “many good reasons to vote it down at referendum”

“This is not the end but the start of another phase. Our overwhelming experience is that the more people know about euthanasia, the less they like it”. The “Care Alliance”, an ecumenical and interdisciplinary network defending end-of-life dignity (an agency of the Bishops’ Conference which is part of the Catholic Bioethics Centre), has issued an immediate response following the approval by New Zealand’s Parliament of the Bill on the introduction of euthanasia and assisted dying, the so-called End of Life Choice Bill. The entry into force of the Bill is subject to its approval in a public referendum at the next election, so now “there is a lot of work to be done to help people to understand the complexities and risks associated with euthanasia”, a statement from the Care Alliance reads. The latter also highlights some flaws in the Bill, which was approved by a majority of 69 to 51 MPs. “Weaknesses” were spotted in “the review committee process”, and there is a “lack of effective safeguards to protect people from coercion and detecting depression”. “This – the statement goes on to say – is not the triumph for compassion and choice that some people claim”. “We will work hard to provide high quality, evidence-based information, in particular highlighting the many problems that have been experienced internationally”. The Care Alliance also believes that there are “many good reasons for the public to vote this Bill down at referendum”.