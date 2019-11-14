Netherlands: Utrecht, silent march for life. Over ten thousand people expected to join in. The bishops’ support

On Saturday 16th November, Utrecht is the city that will host the 27th “silent march for life”, an initiative of the “Schreeuw om Leven” association, also supported by the Dutch bishops. Last year, about 10 thousand people had gathered at The Hague, as reported in a release by the association, which hopes this year even more people will join in. The purpose of such march is “to send a strong message to society and to the political world, by showing that many people in the Netherlands defend unborn life”. Another purpose is to “inform women, as well as their partners and their families, that there is help in the event of an unwanted pregnancy”. The 3km march will be preceded by the celebration of two Holy Masses, one in the Tridentine rite and one in the ordinary rite, then by a number of speeches and stories, and then the people taking part in the march will walk through the city. The initiative will include some special moments for younger people, organised by the Katholieke Studenten Utrecht.