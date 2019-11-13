EU Parliament: plenary in Brussels. Situation of migrants in Greece and Bosnia, sex education in Poland

(Brussels) The agenda of the European Parliament, who will hold a plenary debate today and tomorrow in Brussels, include an exchange of views on the situation of refugees on the Greek islands and of migrants stuck in Bosnia. Ahead of the 30th anniversary of the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child, MEPs will also discuss the “challenges that children and youth face today”. The European Parliament will also organise a conference on 20 November to mark the anniversary, which takes place on the same day. The conference will be opened by Her Majesty the Queen of Belgium; by David Sassoli, President of the European Parliament; and by Ursula von der Leyen, President-elect of the European Commission. The EP is also due to discuss a draft resolution, to be voted on on Thursday, in which MEPs express their “concern over a law” in Poland “which could put teachers who provide sex education in prison”. “A new initiative to amend a Polish law against paedophilia threatens those providing sex education to minors with up to three years in prison”, the EP explains. In the resolution, MEPs condemn attempts to misinform, “stigmatise and ban sexuality in education”, and call on the Polish Parliament to refrain from adopting the bill. The resolution, which is non-legislative, will be put to the vote on Thursday, 14 November.