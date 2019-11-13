EU Parliament: plenary in Brussels. German President Schäuble to commemorate fall of Berlin Wall. Safety of journalists also on agenda

(Brussels) The Presidents of the German Federal Parliament, Wolfgang Schäuble, and of the European Parliament, David Sassoli, will commemorate the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall at the opening of the plenary session of the European Parliament in Brussels at 3pm today. The solemn session will end with a round of political group speakers. Before the speeches, there will be a musical performance by Liav Kerbel of the Musica Mundi School and a projection of historical footage of the fall of the Berlin Wall. The Plenary will then discuss the items on the agenda. Following the International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists (2 November), MEPs will discuss what security measures need to be taken. “According to the UN, more than 1,000 journalists have been killed for reporting the news and bringing information to the public in the past twelve years”, the EP reports. “In 2013, the United Nations General Assembly proclaimed 2 November as the ‘International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists’”. The plenary debate this afternoon will “take stock of what has been done so far to combat a culture of impunity all over the world, and further measures to be put in place to prevent violent attacks against journalists”.