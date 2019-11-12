EU: Sassoli (Parliament) on Future of Europe Conference, “reform veto right” and “engage civil society”

(Brussels) As he answered a question from SIR news agency during a press seminar in Brussels, President David Sassoli said that the institutional issues that the Conference on the Future of Europe should address include the spitzenkandidaten (leading candidates) system; the issue of transnational lists (“there is a need to define them and give them a legal basis”); and the reform of the veto right. In that regard, he said, “the overwhelming majority of European citizens ask that the right of veto be addressed once and for all. Can a democracy function with a right of veto?”, the President of the European Parliament asked. No! Not even a condominium can function” with a system that requires unanimity in decision-making. “Then, there are several other issues that need to be addressed in the five-year term ahead. We believe it is enough time for a legislative process, and maybe also, why not, for an Intergovernmental Conference that takes on board these proposals and enshrines them into the treaties” of the European Union. In this Conference though, Mr Sassoli said, it is important that we always “engage the civil society”.