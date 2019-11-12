EU: Sassoli (Parliament) on Future of Europe Conference, “refine and adjust the tools of democracy”

(Brussels) “The European Parliament has already established its working group in view of the Conference on the Future of Europe, which I chair myself, and we are now working on a proposal on the methodology we should follow – which will be finalised by the end of the year – to run this conference, the issues to be addressed and the goals. In January, we will have a meeting with Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and with the President of the European Council, Louis Michel, before we start our work, which is expected to last two years. The President of the European Parliament, David Sassoli, answered questions about the Conference on the Future of Europe in an interview with SIR news agency. “We, as a Parliament, have to make proposals on how to refine and adjust the tools of democracy”.