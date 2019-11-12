EU: Sassoli (Parliament), “EU budget is not a matter for accountants. We need it for work, climate, defence”

(Brussels) “Some had predicted that with the European Parliament elections in May”, the EU would “either be destroyed or divided. But this has not been the case. Yet, there is a need to relaunch the democratic process” within the EU, as well as the EU “institutions”. The President of the European Parliament, David Maria Sassoli, spoke freely during a press seminar in Brussels, answering the questions put to him by the international media. He highlighted some of the most pressing issues to be addressed at European level: first of all, Brexit, then the Multiannual Financial Framework, and the approval and entry into office of the new Commission chaired by Ursula von der Leyen. He then focused on the multi-annual budget, which, he said, is “necessary for the future of the EU. The budget is not a matter for accountants”. Budget funds “are used, for example, for policies responding to climate change, to support economic growth and jobs, and to gradually build a common defence”. “No to budget cuts only”, Mr Sassoli said, referring to the proposal of the Council of the European Union (made up of Member States’ representatives).