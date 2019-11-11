Denmark: anti-Semitic acts in several towns. Ms Frederiksen (PM), “racism has no place in our society”. Desecrations also in Sweden

A series of anti-Semitic acts were carried out in Denmark in the days leading up to the commemoration of the Kristallnacht, the night of 9-10 November 1938 when the synagogues, cemeteries, shops and private homes of Jewish citizens were set on fire and destroyed across Germany, Austria and Czechoslovakia. On the night of Saturday to Sunday, 80 Jewish graves were desecrated in the cemetery of Randers in Denmark, and dozens of anti-Semitic acts were carried out in the towns of Vallensbæk, Silkeborg, Aarhus, Aalborg, and Copenhagen, as well as in Sweden. “Anti-Semitism and racism have no place in our society”, said Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, who called the acts an attack “against Danish Jews and against all of us”. Sweden’s Jewish Youth Association (JUS) denounced the attacks and posted some pictures of the “yellow stars of David that appeared on Jewish institutions also in Sweden”. “It is reprehensible, shameful and disrespectful, especially to those who have survived the Holocaust”, the Jewish youth wrote. Although police forces have not released any statements yet, according to the Danish press the attacks may be attributed to the Nordic Resistance Movement (NRM), a neo-Nazi political party.