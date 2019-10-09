EU Parliament: plenary session in Brussels on UK’s withdrawal, budget and fight against fake news. Anti-Brexit demonstration

(Brussels) Once again Brexit takes priority – as a matter of urgency – over any other issue that will be debated at the plenary session of the European Parliament today. Indeed, this afternoon MEPs are due to discuss with the Commission and Council the priorities for the 17-18 October EU Summit (when the heads of state or government will be meeting in Brussels). Items on the Summit’s agenda include the negotiations for a long-term EU budget, strategic priorities for the next five years (including a presentation by the Commission’s President-elect Ursula von der Leyen), and climate change in the aftermath of the UN Summit and ahead of the Climate Conference in Santiago de Chile in December. The (negative) developments of Brexit, however, are likely to get most of the attention. Meanwhile, another small rally of UK nationals protesting against Brexit took place outside the European Parliament today. “We are the people”, “Stop Brexit”, “Stop Johnson” were some of the slogans shouted by those present. Tomorrow, MEPs are due to vote on a resolution on foreign interference and disinformation in national and European democratic processes.