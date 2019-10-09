EU: Juncker, “reach swift agreement on multiannual budget”. Funding for businesses, infrastructure, youth, agriculture

(Brussels) “The long-term EU budget is about acting where the EU adds the most value. It is investment in Europe-wide, world-leading research. It is funding for cross-border infrastructure, support for small businesses, and a safety net for our farmers. It is an education in another European country for generations of young Europeans. These are the priorities reflected in the Commission’s proposal for the next seven years. I call on the European Parliament and our Member States to reach a swift agreement”. The President of the European Commission, Jean-Claude Juncker, said this today ahead of the European Council meeting on 17 and 18 October. The Commission – together with the European Parliament, which will discuss these issues in its plenary session starting today in Brussels – calls on EU Heads of State or Government to “provide political guidance” and “new impetus” to the negotiations “in order to reach an agreement on a fair, balanced and modern long-term EU budget for the period 2021-2027 before the end of this year”. In a written communication, the Commission outlines the main points that need consideration and a clear steer by EU Leaders. They include: the level of funding to match the Union’s shared priorities, a more transparent approach to financing the EU budget and the introduction of new sources of revenue”.