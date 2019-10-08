Disinformation: EU Commission: €2.5 million available to create “European Digital Media Observatory”

(Brussels) €2.5 million are up for grabs for the creation of a “European Digital Media Observatory” to fight disinformation online. The European Commission has launched a call for tenders, that will be open until 16 December, to support the creation of a “platform” through which “fact-checkers, academics and researchers” together with “media organisations and media literacy experts” will provide “media practitioners, teachers and citizens with information and material aimed at increasing awareness, building resilience to online disinformation and supporting media literacy campaigns”. The initiative is part of the Commission’s Action Plan on fighting disinformation, published on 5 December 2018. In particular, this initiative aims to “raise awareness and empower citizens to respond to disinformation online”. Other initiatives that have already been implemented, include: the development of the “Rapid Alert System” to better coordinate common responses; and effective cooperation with online platforms to implement the commitments of the “Code of Practice against Disinformation”.