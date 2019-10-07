Netherlands: culture and nature, accessibility week. “Showing participation of people with disabilities is essential”

Holland will be celebrating Accessibility Week from today until 11 October, to “show how important it is for people with disabilities to be able to participate like all others”. There are almost two million people with mobility, visual, hearing or cognitive impairment in the country, who struggle to enjoy museums, concerts or nature. The “Accessibility of Culture and Nature” is the focus of the 19th edition of the Week: about 200 events are being held across the country to show that “leisure activities can be made more accessible to all”. Two major events are being organised by “Leder(in)”, the national network of associations for people with disabilities. They will take place at the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam and in the “Natuurmonumenten” natural reserve, where work is being carried out to make it possible for hearing or visually impaired people, or people with dementia, to participate in guided tours of the museum or walks in the natural reserve. At the local level, the “week is lively, with activities growing in number year after year”. The Week has the “power” to get “people excited about improving accessibility in their community, association or organization”, said Illya Soffer, Director of “Leder(in)”. “The contribution of people with disabilities or chronic diseases is essential, since it is the only way to achieve real improvement in accessibility”.