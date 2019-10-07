Approfondimenti
Middle East: EU, no to military action. “Commitment to the unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria”

(Brussels) “In light of the announcement by Turkey and the United States on the situation in Syria, the European Union reiterates its concern”. International tensions are growing by the hour following Ankara’s announcement that it would invade Northern Syria, a hostile act even against the Kurds who fought with the US against ISIS in the Middle East. The EU, through a spokesperson, “reiterates its commitment to the unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria” and recalls that any “solution to this conflict cannot be military but requires a political transition, in compliance with the UN resolution and the 2014 Geneva Communiqué”.

