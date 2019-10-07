EU Parliament: commissioners’ hearings, Brexit and multiannual budget. Plenary week in Brussels

(Brussels) The hearings of commissioners-designate, Brexit, the EU Budget – the European Parliament’s week begins today with the hearings of Jourova Věra, nominee for the “Values and Transparency” portfolio; and Josep Borrell, High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy. Commissioners-designate Timmermans, Vestager and Dombrovskis will be heard tomorrow. Also, the EP will be holding its plenary session on Wednesday 9 and Thursday 10 October, to address the issues of the next European Council in Brussels on 17 and 18 October: Brexit, climate change and the Multiannual Financial Framework are on the agenda. MEPs are also due to vote on a resolution about “foreign electoral interference and disinformation on both the national and EU level”, the EP explained in a statement. In this regard, Parliament “named Russia, along with China, Iran and North Korea, as the main sources of disinformation in Europe”. Moreover, the Foreign Affairs and Development committees, along with the Human Rights Subcommittee will vote tomorrow to select the three finalists for the 2019 Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought. Today, the President of the European Parliament, David Sassoli, is meeting French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris. And tomorrow, he will meet German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin and British PM Boris Johnson in London.