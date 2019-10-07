Council of Europe: weekly agenda. Joint workshop on family as a hub for social policies on 9 October in Rome

(Strasbourg) The plenary session of the Venice Commission, the Council of Europe’s advisory body on constitutional matters, is starting today. Items on the agenda include the “constitutional implications of ratifying the Istanbul Convention”; an Albanian law on the presidential powers to set election dates; and a draft law reforming the Supreme Court in Moldova. Also coming up this week: the Group of Experts on Action against Trafficking in Human Beings (GRETA) is due to publish its reports on the implementation of the Council of Europe’s anti-trafficking convention by Turkey (8 October) and by Switzerland (9 October). The Council of Europe and the EU will present their new joint projects for Belarus (8 October) and for Ukraine (11 October), as well as regional projects for Eastern Partnership countries in areas such as fighting money laundering and discrimination, and civil justice reforms. The next assessment session of the European Qualifications Passport for Refugees will take place in Athens from today. Deputy Secretary General, Gabriella Battaini-Dragoni, together with Italian Minister Elena Bonetti, will open a joint workshop on Family as a Hub for Social Policies (9 October). Finally, the results of the project “Democratic and Inclusive School Culture in Operation” will be presented in Brussels on 10 October.