The Netherlands: Catholic School Week, focus on sustainability. “Students aware of shared responsibility for the earth”

Closing day today for Catholic Education Week in the Netherlands, with a focus on sustainability. “The theme is also suitable for Catholic education since it makes students aware of our shared responsibility for the protection of the earth”, the organisers explained. Different kinds of initiatives have been held in elementary and secondary schools throughout the country. Younger students focused on the essential issue of water while older students worked on Laudato Si’. The work material was prepared under the guidance of the Dutch Catholic School Council (Nederlandse Katholieke Schoolraad, NKSR), the body set up by the Dutch Bishops in 1910 to promote Catholic education. Originally made up of priests, since the Fifties and Sixties the Council has become a reflection of Catholic education in the Netherlands.