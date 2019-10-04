EU: commissioners’ hearings, outcome of week 1, the nominees who passed, failed, should face another hearing

(Brussels) The first week of hearings of the Commissioners-designate of Ursula von der Leyen’s team ended late last night. 19 commissioners (Greek Margaritis Schinas pictured) have passed the scrutiny of the competent parliamentary committees. The remaining 5 will be heard on Monday 7 and Tuesday 8 October. Two commissioners-designate – Hungarian Laszlo Trocsanyi and Romanian Rovana Plumb – were deemed unsuitable for the post. So new hearings will be scheduled for the new nominees put forward by the respective governments: Dan Nica for Romania and Oliver Verhelyi for Hungary. Those who were heard in Parliament have all passed the test (three-hour grilling by MEPs, after answering a long written questionnaire) having received a favourable vote from the parliamentary committee, but three were summoned for another hearing: Sylvie Goulard (France, Internal Market portfolio), Janusz Wojciechowski (Poland, Agriculture), Ylva Johansson (Sweden, Home Affairs). The Italian candidate, Paolo Gentiloni, who was heard yesterday, won the approval of all MEPs of the Foreign Affairs Committee except right-wing nationalist and radical left-wing MEPs (although some criticism was also expressed by some EPP MEPs). Frans Timmermans (Green Deal), Vera Jourova (Values and Transparency), Josep Borell (High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security), Valdis Dombrovskis (Employment and Social Affairs) and Margrethe Vestager (Digital Age) will be heard on 7 and 8 October.