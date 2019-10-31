Information: 94 journalists killed on duty in 2018. Mogherini (EU), “we stand by all those who have the courage to speak up”

2 November will mark the International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists. The European Union, through its High Representative Federica Mogherini, pays “tribute to all those who lost their lives and suffered attacks in the exercise of their freedom of expression online and offline” and reiterates its support to “all those who have the courage to speak up”. In 2018, “94 journalists and media staff were killed in work-related incidents” and “hundreds more have been subjected to arbitrary arrest or detention without ever having been tried in a court”, Ms Mogherini said in a statement, pointing the finger at governments which “fail to protect journalists, hesitate to prosecute perpetrators or even perpetrate the crimes themselves”. Impunity “multiplies their impact and erodes democratic societies by fuelling fear, mistrust, and anxiety”, the High Representative emphasised. Remembering Saudi national, Jamal Khashoggi, and Maltese journalist, Daphne Caruana Galizia, she stated: “no region of the world is immune to such crimes”. Ms Mogherini also recalled the EU commitment to this battle, through the provision of support and legal assistance via the mechanism for Human Rights Defenders, including to journalists, and through the European Centre for Press and Media Freedom (ECPMF) and its monitoring of media pluralism and media threats.