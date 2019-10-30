North Macedonia: Sassoli (Parliament) to visit Skopje on 4-5 November. Message to citizens, “Please remain on the European track”

(Brussels) “Visiting North Macedonia, and very soon after Albania, is of highest importance to me personally at this moment. We know that the population in both countries has been deeply disappointed by the Council’s failure to agree on the opening of accession talks due to the veto of a few member states. We understand and share this disappointment”. The president of the European Parliament, David Sassoli, said this ahead of his visit to Skopje, North Macedonia, on Monday 4 and Tuesday 5 November. This will be his first trip outside the EU. Mr Sassoli will then visit Tirana, Albania, on 2-3 December. He went on to say: “Albania and North Macedonia have delivered on the reforms we asked from them and now deserve to be rewarded for their extraordinary efforts. All the more so, I want to call on the citizens and especially on the young generation: Do not give up hope, please remain on the European track. The European Parliament stands with you”. During his visit in Skopje, President Sassoli will meet Prime Minister Zoran Zaev and President Stevo Pendarovski. He will also hold talks with the leaders of political parties and the President of the Assembly of North Macedonia, Talat Xhaferi, and will address the Parliament. At the start of his visit, he will open the Europe House at the Delegation of the EU to the Republic of North Macedonia and join a discussion with students.