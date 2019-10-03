COMECE: meeting of External Relations Commission. Upcoming contribution on EU’s global role

(Brussels) The External Relations Commission of the Commission of the Bishops’ Conferences of the European Union (COMECE) has just held a meeting in Brussels to “discuss the future Foreign and Security Policy agenda of the renewed European institutions”. The meeting was an opportunity to reiterate “the Church’s will to contribute to Europe’s global role for sustainable peace and integral human development”. The Eastern Partnership, relations with Africa and the control of arms exports were among the topics discussed at the meeting. COMECE announced in a statement that it would participate in the “public consultation recently launched by the European Commission” on the future of the Eastern Partnership. Its contribution will call for the creation of “a fair and people-centred partnership”. The concern for sustainable human development in Africa remains a priority for COMECE, which has analysed “how trade and private investment can positively contribute” to it. The members of the COMECE Commission also told EU officials about their concerns related to illegal arms trade, and urged the EU to make “the current EU arms exports control mechanisms more effective”. COMECE is preparing a contribution on how to “foster EU’s engagement for the common good and its global role for sustainable peace and integral human development”.