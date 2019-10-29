Germany: statutes for “Synodal journey” of reform of the German Catholic Church published. First meeting at the end of January

The German Bishops’ Conference (DBK) and the Central Committee of German Catholics (ZDK) have published the statutes for the joint “Synodal path”: the Synodal process of reformation of the German Catholic Church aimed at looking together for ways to further strengthen the Christian witness. The process is explained in the six-page document published on the DBK and on the ZDK websites today. Following final approval by the ZDK plenary assembly, the statutes will come into force as of the first Sunday of Advent. The statutes regulate the composition and tasks of the individual bodies of the “Synodal journey”. The goal is to clarify their key topics and areas of action. The path will follow four major thematic areas: “Power and separation of power in the Church – Joint participation and taking part in the mission”; “Priestly existence today”; “Women in service and offices of the Church”; “Living in successful relationships – love lives in sexuality and in cooperation”, originally titled “Sexual morals”. The Synodal Assembly – which will be held for the first time in Frankfurt from 30 January to 1 February 2020 – will have a maximum of 230 members. Participants will include, alongside the 69 bishops and 69 members of the ZDK, vicars general, representatives of Orders and Councils of Priests, pastoral and parish advisers, Catholic faculties and new spiritual communities, and 15 young people no older than 30. In addition to the president of the Bishops’ Conference, Card. Reinhard Marx, and to the ZDK President, Thomas Sternberg, the Council of Presidency will include the Bishop of Osnabrück, Mgr. Franz-Josef Bode, and one of the four vice-presidents of the ZDK who will serve as vice-presidents.