“I am following with concern what is happening in Chile. I hope that, by putting an end to the violent demonstrations, dialogue will be used to find solutions to the crisis and to address the difficulties that have generated it, for the good of the entire population”. Pope Francis made this appeal before his greetings in Italian that as usual conclude his Wednesday Audience in St Peter’s Square.
Pope Francis: audience, appeal for “solutions to the crisis” in Chile
