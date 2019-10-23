EU: Eurobarometer, “Europeans support international development and cooperation aid”. Mimica, new challenges ahead

(Brussels) 86% of European citizens believe it is important to support people in developing countries. This is according to a large-scale survey on EU cooperation carried out by Eurobarometer and published today. 75% of Europeans believe that the EU should strengthen cooperation with Africa to create jobs and ensure sustainable development for itself and Africa. In general, EU aid worldwide is seen as an effective way to contribute to peace in the world (for 75% of respondents), to combat irregular migration (71%), and to reduce inequalities (69%). 70% of Europeans think that tackling poverty should be a priority for EU policies and 58% think the same is true with regard to policies in their own countries. “I am very happy to see that Europeans continue to very strongly support the Union’s development cooperation”, said Commissioner for International Cooperation and Development Neven Mimica. “Over the last years, we have created partnerships such as” the one with Africa, “deepening our engagement to create jobs and bringing in more private investments”. These priorities provide “a solid basis for the Union to maintain its leading global role and address the significant challenges that remain”.